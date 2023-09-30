From Julie Hagerty to Robert Hays: Where is the cast of 1980 movie ‘Airplane!’ now?

Firstly, if you haven’t seen Airplane!, there’s still enough time to hop off this web page and give it a watch. The absurdist 1980 parody packs so many jokes into its 87-minute runtime that you’ll surely be left with a sore rib. In summary, it’s one of the funniest movies of all time. Backed by a hilarious ensemble cast, Airplane!’s reputation is worth the hype, and it’s heralded as a classic for a reason.

Many of the names attached to the project were already famous before the film was released, and still had thriving careers afterwards. In fact, per reports from Deadline, the movie’s creators, Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, and Jim Zucker, are set to narrate an audiobook about the making of the iconic comedy. They’ll be joined by other notable comedians: Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Silverman, “Weird” Al Yankovic, and more.

It’s been over four decades since Airplane! was released (but you can still watch it!) and while some of the cast are still active, others have retired. Unfortunately, the entertainment world has also said goodbye to a chunk of the main cast. Leslie Nielsen, Robert Stack, Barbara Billingsley, Peter Graves, Stephen Stucker, and Lloyd Bridges, are no longer with us, but their legacies live on. Here’s what the rest of the Airplane! cast is up to these days.

Robert Hays

The incomparable Robert Hays kicked off his professional acting career in the mid-70s. He eventually snagged the lead role of pilot Ted Striker in Airplane!, expertly showcasing his comedic chops. The iconic parody was actually his first major film role, opening the door for numerous opportunities for him. It’s unclear whether or not Hays is retired from acting, but it’s been a little while since he was seen on screen. After a long break in the 2010s, he appeared in the live-stream performance series, Smartphone Theatre in 2020.

Julie Hagerty

Just like her lead co-star Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty’s first film role was in Airplane! Hagerty began her career as a model before venturing into stage work. Since Airplane!, she has enjoyed a great movie career, appearing in at least five films in each decade. Her most recent film role was portraying the eccentric Margie Browning in the action comedy, The Out-Laws, alongside Pierce Brosnan, Adam DeVine, Nina Dobrev, and Ellen Barkin. Hagerty has also enjoyed moderate success on television, which includes the first two seasons of the historical comedy, Black Monday.

Jonathan Banks

As far as popularity and longevity, Jonathan Banks is one of the most notable Airplane! stars still active. The revered actor’s career spans five whole decades, and believe it or not, the iconic comedy isn’t even close to his best work. Banks had a very successful 2010, starring as Mike Ehrmantraut in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. He has an extensive roster of film and television roles under his belt and is one of the most versatile stars in Hollywood today. These days, he’s preparing for the release of the upcoming Apple TV Plus thriller, Constellation.

Lorna Patterson

In Airplane!, Lorna Patterson starred as the singing stewardess, Randy. One of the many highlights of the movie was her beautiful singing voice. After Airplane!, Patterson enjoyed even greater success starring as Judy Benjamin in the sitcom, Private Benjamin. While she may have long since retired from her professional film career, Patterson thrives on stage. As a founding member of the Musical Theatre Guild in 1996, she utilized her singing talents on numerous occasions. It’s unclear what she’s up to these days, but reports claim that she converted to Judaism and became a cantor, once again shining through her beautiful voice.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

In true parody fashion, a running gag is essential, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s role in Airplane! provided one of the movie’s recurring jokes. While he starred as the co-pilot Roger Murdock in the film, a little boy insisted that he was Abdul-Jabbar. The hilarious bit is one of a few comedic moments the basketball titan has taken on in his career. His last film appearance was his cameo in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. However, Abdul-Jabbar is more known for being one of the greatest basketball players in history. These days, the icon is still active across several industries, dabbling in the worlds of writing, producing, narrating, and even reality TV when he competed in season 26 of Dancing With the Stars.

Frank Ashmore

Frank Ashmore starred as Victor Basta in Airplane! and reprised his character in the not-so-well-received sequel two years later. His filmography, although vast, is packed with guest roles in many popular shows. Ashmore is also a voice actor and lent his voice to a couple of video games while he was active. It’s unclear whether he’s still acting or has retired, but he was briefly seen in the anthology series Room 104 in 2017.