From the ‘Ballerina Vampire’ to Melissa Barrera, who is in the cast of ‘Abigail?’

If you ask me, I think Hollywood doesn’t make enough vampire movies anymore. Whilst we had a few last year, they weren’t very good, we need more good films focused on those blood-sucking creatures of the night; lucky for us, Universal is delivering the scares with the upcoming horror: Abigail.

The film follows a group of kidnappers who plan to hold the daughter of a rich crime lord for a 50 million dollar ransom. Unfortunately for them, the girl is actually a vampire, and too late the group realize that they’re trapped in the house and the hunters become the hunted. Judging from the trailer alone, Abigail looks set to be a pretty wild ride, with plenty of horror, gore and even a few jokes.

That’s not the only reason to be excited about the movie though, as we’re also being treated to a great line-up of stars with plenty of familiar faces. So who do we know from the cast? And who are the fresh faces?

Who plays the kidnappers in Abigail?

Coming off her stint in the Scream franchise, Melissa Barrera is sticking to what she knows, going from one horror-slasher to another. She plays Joey, one of the kidnappers and one of the only people seen being nice to Abigail in the trailer. We also have Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens, Kevin Durand, William Catlett and Angus Cloud joining Barrera and we can expect to see at least some of them get eaten by Abigail.

This will be one of Angus Cloud’s final roles after the Euphoria star sadly passed away last year at the age of 25. Filming began on June 30th last year and Cloud was able to finish his scenes before his death a month later.

Who else is in the cast of Abigail?

Of course, you know a film or series is going to be good when you’ve got Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito in a vaguely intimidating or outright villainous role. In this case, he plays the apparent mastermind behind the whole kidnapping scheme, although he looks like he knows more than he’s letting on.

Then of course, we have the ballerina vampire herself: Abigail, played by Alisha Weir who shot to fame in 2022 for her leading role in Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical. Of course, Matilda Wormwood and Abigail might both be magical girls, but aside from that they’re worlds apart, although I reckon if it came down to it, Matilda would absolutely win in a fight.