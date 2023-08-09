Max adds Angus Cloud tribute to ‘Euphoria’ episodes

In the wake of the tragic loss of Euphoria actor Angus Cloud, HBO Max has found a way to honor the actor and the work he has done on the show. Cloud tragically passed away on July 31, only a few years into his acting career playing the role of likable drug dealer Fezco.

To honor his work and sudden and shocking passing, Max has added cards to a couple of the episodes. Deadline reports that, if you were to watch the pilot episode from the first season or the premiere of the second season you will see a small heartfelt tribute paying respect to the actor. The card reads: “In memory of Angus Cloud 1998 – 2023” next to a black and white image of Cloud.

Cloud’s family broke the news of his untimely death with a statement, which read, “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.” They also added, “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Many friends and co-stars paid their respects to Cloud and his family, including Euphoria star Zendaya, as they mourn his loss. Cloud was offered the role of Fez after he was spotted waiting tables, and though he had very little experience with acting for screen he shone in the role and received heaps of praise for his nuanced performance. Along with this card, Cloud also received a candlelit vigil in his hometown.

Prior to his death, Cloud had filmed some yet-to-be-released projects such as the as-yet-untitled film in Universal Pictures’ monster universe, Freaky Tales, and Your Lucky Day.