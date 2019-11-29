Some new Frozen 2 fan art has imagined what Games of Thrones star Emilia Clarke might look like as a live-action version of Elsa, incorporating the imagery of her slinky new dress and juxtaposing the blue of her ice powers with crimson flames set by the salamander fire spirit.

The artwork was posted to the Twitter feed of Carlos Gzz, an artist who frequently produces such images, imagining various actors and singers as characters from animation and video games. And after seeing Frozen 2, he was inspired by Elsa being seen with her hair loose and flowing while riding a kelpie, which reminded him of Daenerys Targaryen astride a Dothraki steed. And so, he decided to combine the two.

Although Clarke’s natural hair color is a dark brunette and her ash-blonde locks as the Khaleesi were a wig, it’s the look that many people associate with her, to the extent that even in Game of Thrones’ early years as it swiftly became popular, many folks didn’t recognize her without her Dragon Queen tresses.

Here's How Emilia Clarke Could Look As Elsa In A Live-Action Frozen Movie 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, the character of Elsa has appeared in live-action already, in the first half of the fourth season of fairy tale mashup Once Upon a Time, played by Fringe’s Georgina Haig. The plot of the half-season – officially declared a couple of months ago by Frozen 2 writer/director Jennifer Lee to not be canon – also touched upon the notion of unknown family history, seeing Elsa and Ana discover a previously unknown aunt, the Snow Queen of the Hans Christian Andersen tale of the same name, by which Frozen was very loosely inspired.

While there are currently no plans for a live-action Frozen movie, given Disney’s recent predilection for remaking its classics in such as manner it’s possible that the film’s time will come eventually. Any such production won’t appear for some years though, by which time Clarke will be too old for the role, which would no doubt disappoint thousands of internet commentators desperate the be the first to fire out an opinion piece titled A Song of Ice and Fire.