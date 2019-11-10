Why Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke Could Be The Female James Bond

James Bond is among the most adapted characters in film history. In the nearly six decades since his onscreen debut, the 007 agent has been portrayed by (count ’em) seven different actors: Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and most recently by Daniel Craig.

A couple of months ago, We Got This Covered brought you some intel from our sources – the same ones who told us a Black Widow 2 was happening, which Scarlett Johansson has all but confirmed, and that a She-Hulk show was coming to Disney Plus – that said Sony is developing a spinoff project starring Lashana Lynch’s yet-to-be-introduced character from No Time To Die. All of that’s well and good – the sentiment of which has been given a thumbs up by Pierce Brosnan – but Craig’s upcoming finale has still begged the question of who will be the next Bond?

Well, a new article from Express has attempted to answer that question, saying that the long-lasting series may steer its ship towards a female protagonist. And who’s their suggestion? None other than Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke.

The report goes on to cite the fact that the British actress’ career is skyrocketing as one of the reasons for the possible casting: on top of sealing the deal of GOT‘s finale, she’s also starred in Solo as well as Emma Thompson’s latest rom-com, Last Christmas.

Express then suggests that in the aftermath of the #MeToo movement, a gender-swap wouldn’t be the worst idea for the Bond franchise. Producers will have to wait and see how No Time To Die does though in order to evaluate how well womanizing super spies holds up in the current climate.

In making its final point, the article cites Clarke’s on-the-record excitement at the idea of playing Bond.

“Yeah! Of course! Hell to the yeah!” the Game of Thrones star told Empire Magazine. “James Bond is one of those franchises where it’s never not cool,” she went on. “You could literally make the naffest James Bond in the world and it would still be cool.”

So, James Bond fans, we want to know, do you share in Clarke’s excitement, and would you want to see a female Bond? Or do you think things should stay as they are? Be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.