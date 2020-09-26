Full Lineup For MCU’s New Avengers Team Reportedly Revealed

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four will finally kick off before the end of the year with WandaVision, a far cry from the original plans. Black Widow was supposed to launch the franchise’s post-Avengers: Endgame slate and be followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but the MCU has recently undergone a second major release date shuffle.

There’s an exciting mix of new faces and familiar favorites on the horizon over the next few years, of course, but all roads will eventually lead back to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Endgame has set a very high bar by tying up over a decade of storytelling in suitably epic fashion and becoming the highest-grossing movie in history, so the next time the Avengers are assembled, both the stakes and expectations will be off the charts.

Many of the key founding members are out of the picture, and the majority of the original lineup is being replaced by the end of Phase Four, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus, Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow and that Ben Affleck is returning for The Flash – that Marvel have reportedly finally settled on the next roster of Avengers.

According to our intel, Captain Marvel will be leading the team as expected and will have support from Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, She-Hulk, War Machine, Sam Wilson’s Captain America, Shang-Chi, Yelena Belova’s Black Widow and most interestingly, Shuri’s Black Panther and Wolverine. It seems surprising that Marvel would play the Logan card so early, but we’re told that the hope is to have him established enough to be on the team in time for Avengers 5. However, depending on how things unfold, the plan can always change. The others, though, are said to be a lock.

Furthermore, we’re told that Blade and Deadpool will eventually join the group as well, but not until further down the road. Instead, the lineup above will be what the team looks like when they assemble next and let’s just say that it’s going to be pretty exciting watching all these heroes come together to take on whoever the MCU’s new big bad ends up being.