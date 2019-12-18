Full List Of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Deaths Revealed

The summer blockbuster season is now way behind us, but there’s still one big – and we do mean big – movie heading to theaters before the year is out. Its name? Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Yes, just like The Force Awakens, Rogue One and The Last Jedi before it, the ninth and final installment in this epic saga will be released during the festive period and is set to wrap up one of cinema’s all-time great stories in a satisfying and fan-pleasing manner. Or so say the first reactions.

But with all this hype and excitement also comes a good amount of speculation, with fans scouring the internet for any and all spoilers. Because some folks just can’t wait until Friday. And if you find yourself in that camp, we’ve got good news for you. As you’re surely aware, The Rise of Skywalker will feature a number of major deaths and thanks to Reddit, we now know who’s set to meet their end. Turn back now if you don’t want anything spoiled – you’ve been warned.

According to someone who’s seen the film already, the characters who die are as follows: Boolio, Hux, Pryde, Leia, Ben Solo, Snap Wexley, Rey (for a bit) and Palpatine. Not only does this confirm We Got This Covered’s scoop from a few months back, when we told you Leia, Kylo and the Emperor would all die, but it also tells us that the film is going to have us saying quite a few goodbyes. Some of which might be pretty heartbreaking.

Then again, as the conclusion to the Skywalker saga, it was always expected that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would be killing off a good number of characters. And while we won’t have any trouble waving farewell to Hux or Palpatine, you just know that the deaths of Leia and Snap Wexley are going to hit fans hard.