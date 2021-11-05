Gal Gadot And Kristen Wiig Are Two Cool Cats In Wonder Woman 1984 BTS Pic

Gal Gadot has shared a throwback photo from production on Wonder Woman 1984 that dives behind the scenes of the DCEU sequel. Just over a year ago, the follow-up to the 2017 origins movie for the Amazonian princess finally came out after much hype. Unfortunately, it failed to match the success of its predecessor and audiences didn’t connect with it quite as much. Still, it’s clear that all involved had a great time making it.

Gal Gadot took to Twitter today to share this fun BTS pic showcasing herself and co-star Kristen Wiig goofing around on set during filming of the big final fight between Diana Prince and Barbara Minerva. While Gadot is wearing Wondy’s Golden Eagle armor, Wiig has got on the facial makeup for her final Cheetah form, with what looks like a cheetah-colored MoCap suit to match. “Just a couple of cool cats taking a break,” Gadot captioned the photo, which you can see below:

Gadot and Wiig are known to have formed a strong friendship while filming WW84, somewhat mirroring the bond Diana and Barbara share at the beginning of the movie — though less so their shift into arch-enemies later on. The sequel left the archaeologist’s fate unclear so while she may have lost her feline powers, it’s possible that she could return in Wonder Woman 3, which is definitely on the way.

All we know about the threequel so far is that Patty Jenkins is set to direct once more and Lynda Carter is due to have more screentime next time, following her cameo as Astoria in WW84‘s post-credits scene. She’ll also definitely share some scenes with Gadot. Meanwhile, rumors state that Sasha Calle’s Supergirl could likewise show up, and maybe even Hawkgirl, too.

For now, audiences can catch Gal Gadot in Netflix’s Red Notice when it arrives on streaming Nov. 12.