Home / movies

Gal Gadot leading remake of an Alfred Hitchock classic

gal gadot
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Gal Gadot attends ELLE's 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration, presented by Ralph Lauren and Lexus, at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE)

With superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984 and Netflix blockbuster Red Notice cementing her status as one of the industry’s highest-paid stars, Gal Gadot isn’t wasting any time in maximizing her lofty asking price.

Death on the Nile is finally coming to theaters in a few weeks after a lengthy spell on the shelf, but that’s just the tip of a very busy iceberg that includes her inevitable third outing as Diana Prince, the long-gestating historical epic Cleopatra, potential espionage franchise-starter Heart of Stone, sci-fi romance Meet Me in Another Life, and a villainous turn in Disney’s live-action Snow White opposite Rachel Zegler.

to catch a thief

If that wasn’t enough, Gadot has now signed on to headline a remake of Alfred Hitchcock great To Catch a Thief, which is being written for Paramount by Eileen Jones per Deadline. The 1955 original starred Cary Grant as an infamous cat burglar, who finds himself enjoying a quiet life of retirement on the French Riviera.

However, when a copycat commits a string of heists, he’s forced to end his self-imposed exile from the game in an attempt to clear his name. Grace Kelly co-starred as the owner of a jewellery store, who finds herself caught up in a torrid romance, but there’s no word as to how the latest version will upend the concept of a stone-cold classic.

Tags: ,
Comment