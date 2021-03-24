Gal Gadot Reportedly Wants To Work With Amber Heard In The DCEU

Zack Snyder’s Justice League did its women proud. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman shined particularly brightly, with the scene in which she dispatches terrorists one of the best fights in the movie. But we also got to see more of Amber Heard‘s Atlantean princess Mera, who squared off with Steppenwolf in defence of a Mother Box and came close to stopping him early by sucking the water out of his body with her hydrokinesis.

Despite this, the two heroines still haven’t shared a scene with one another. Now, courtesy of leaker Daniel Richtman, we have a rumor that Gadot is eager to work with Heard in the DCEU. Aquaman 2 is currently in pre-production and expected to shoot soon, but the most likely potential place for a team-up is Wonder Woman 3.

This is being fast-tracked by Warner Bros and it’d be fun to see Mera and Diana interact in it. After all: both characters are royalty (specifically princesses), both have expert control of their powers, both are fierce warriors and both hail from isolated, insular societies. On top of that, there’s a long history of conflict between the Amazonians and the Atlanteans, so sparks could fly in the form of a mutual rivalry.

But there’s also a chance we could see them pitted against each other. The upcoming The Flash movie is said to adapt elements of the ‘Flashpoint’ comics arc, which is set in on a dark alternative universe. Here Mera and Diana fought, a bout that ended with the Atlantean being beheaded. Distraught with grief and rage, Aquaman promptly plunged western Europe into the ocean in an attempt to destroy New Themyscira.

Let’s hope we hear more soon. Zack Snyder’s Justice League successfully washed the taste of the crappy Wonder Woman 1984 away and I want to see Diana kick some more ass as soon as possible.