Game Of Thrones Star Rumored To Be Playing Valkyrie’s Queen In Thor: Love And Thunder

When Thor: Love and Thunder was announced way back at Comic-Con 2019, Tessa Thompson thrilled fans by confirming that Valkyrie would get an LGBT romance in the movie, with the new monarch of Asgard searching for her queen. Taika Waititi’s film is now shooting in Australia, and while any details about this mystery character have yet to be revealed, a recent leak has claimed to unveil which big name actress is playing Thompson’s love interest.

A glut of info about Marvel’s upcoming projects has arrived on 4chan, and been reposted on the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit. This could be nothing, then, but it’s worth considering it as according to the rumor, Game of Thrones star Lena Headey will be portraying Valkyrie’s queen. That’s all the supposed insider has to say about this, unfortunately, and the leak doesn’t confirm which character Headey might be playing.

This casting would make a lot of sense, though, seeing as a ton of GoT stars have ended up in Marvel movies at this point – think Peter Dinklage (Avengers: Endgame), Sophie Turner (X-Men: Dark Phoenix), Maisie Williams (The New Mutants) and Richard Madden (Eternals) – so Headey could be the next one to follow the trend. She obviously also has previous experience with playing a queen, thanks to bringing Cersei Lannister to life on all eight seasons of the HBO hit.

Sure, there’s a 10-year age gap between the 37-year-old Thompson and the 47-year-old Headey, but that’s nothing compared to the stars of Marvel’s WandaVision – Paul Bettany (48) and Elizabeth Olsen (32) – so that’s no real reason to doubt this rumor. Here’s something that makes us skeptical of it, though: Headey confirmed on Instagram this week that she’s currently in LA. Is she not needed down under for filming yet, or is this supposed leak just one of Loki’s tricks?

We’ll find out when Thor: Love and Thunder strikes down on theaters from May 6th, 2022.