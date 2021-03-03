Thor: Love And Thunder Set Photos Reveal Valkyrie’s New Look

While glimpses at production on Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange 2 are proving hard to come by, Thor: Love and Thunder filming in the open air down under is providing us with a slew of set photos, teasing what Taika Waititi has in store for his second MCU movie. The shoot kicked off last month in Australia and this week, it seems that the cast and crew are working on another of those hilarious Asgardian plays we saw in Thor: Ragnarok.

Yes, Liam Hemsworth and Matt Damon are back as Fake Thor and Fake Loki and these latest photos, shared by The Daily Mail, offer another look at the duo, as they receive some directions from Waititi. What’s more, the new batch of images reveal Tessa Thompson’s return as fan favorite Valkyrie. From what we can see, she’s sporting a different hairstyle as the heroine this time around and has swapped her ancient armor for contemporary Earth clothing. You can check out a selection of pics via the tweet below and then follow the link for more.

Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson, Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and some goat heads on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder today (via Daily Mail: https://t.co/PEZkB78XA3) pic.twitter.com/dsEl6FCoz5 — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 3, 2021

Valkyrie was last seen in Avengers: Endgame, where Thor officially handed her the throne of New Asgard so that he could take off into space. Presumably, then, this play is set in New Asgard – the Asgardians’ settlement in Scandinavia – and Valkyrie is there in her capacity as ruler. Going by her threads, she’s taking the job pretty casually. Remember, the character’s sexuality will be explored in this film as well, as Thompson has teased that Valkyrie will be looking for “her queen.”

Last month, the likes of Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan and Dave Bautista were spotted on set, confirming that the Guardians of the Galaxy will play a role in Thor 4. Don’t expect them to have tons of screen time, though, as they’ve already gone back to the States. We’ve also got a look at Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who’s due to become the Mighty Thor herself.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters on May 6th, 2022.