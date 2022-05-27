Video games are now the biggest form of entertainment on the planet by some margin, with the biggest titles offering jaw-dropping worlds and compelling stories. It’s easy to see why Hollywood has taken note, and though the results have so far been varied, hopes are high for future projects like HBO’s The Last of Us. Yesterday, we learned that more of Sony’s franchises are being adapted, including Horizon Zero Dawn on Netflix, God of War on Amazon, and… Gran Turismo?

Yup, the long-running racing simulator is apparently getting a movie adaptation, with District 9, Elysium, and Chappie director Neill Blomkamp at the helm. Of all the franchises out there to base a movie on, Gran Turismo has to be way down the list, with nerdy tweaking of brake differentials and camber angle hardly screaming white-knuckle cinema, and fans have been left similarly confused.

I'm just completely baffled. Like, I'm seriously thinking I must have taken acid or something. Because I swear I just read there's going to be a Gran Turismo film directed by Neill Blomkamp… & that's utterly fucking crazy right? Like, totally unhinged. — Prince Tybalt (@FrontlineGamer) May 26, 2022

Others wondered how he’ll crowbar in his signature brand of social commentary sci-fi:

it's gonna be about xenophobia in the motorsports industry. there's gonna be a talking car



seriously though imo the only ways to go about making a GT movie are 1) make up a skeletal story and characters, have it be 2 hours of car porn 2) try and fail at being F&F — totally dr polito (@DarkwingDust69) May 26, 2022

Or perhaps he could just take inspiration from Pixar:

Are u referring to cars? the worst thing Pixar ever did? — zer0saber (@shrikeoftorns) May 26, 2022

Should Sony slam the brakes on their foolish ambitions:

Meanwhile they’re counting their 400 million from Uncharted on the way to the bank. Side note: Don’t sleep on the Last of Us tv show. — Mike Fabre (@Fabrease_) May 26, 2022

Though some point out that Gran Turismo 7 does indeed have some kind of vague story mode:

neill blomkamp i demand you make the gran turismo movie like the recent gran turismo story chunks which feel like a meet and fuck game with no fucking pic.twitter.com/iDXT36ZiOr — Colin Spacetwinks (@spacetwinks) May 26, 2022

On the optimistic side, Gran Turismo is such a blank slate plot-wise that the script could be about practically anything, so long as we get quasi-pornographic shots of perfect paint jobs reflecting the sunset as they sinuously slip around Laguna Beach. Here’s hoping Blomkamp has a fun twist on the idea, and this isn’t just the tale of a race car driver working his way through the leagues while facing off against a rival.

If there’s a fun and unexpected twist on Gran Turismo to be found, maybe Blomkamp is the man to find it.