Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin recently shared disappointing news with fans who were waiting for the sixth book in A Song of Ice and Fire saga, but the author has detailed a whole slew of live-action TV shows and animated series — set in the world of Westeros — that are currently in the works at HBO.

Starting things off with a narrative that involves the Targaryens, House of the Dragon is making its way to HBO in 2022. Martin has served as showrunner on the series, so there’s a good chance the spinoff will be faithful to the incestuous conflict among the most powerful dynasty in the history of the Seven Kingdoms.

But what can we expect from all the other rumored projects set in the fictional fantasy world of Westeros? Well, as Martin explains it in a recent blog post, there are at least three more live-action series in the works.

The first of these involves Corlys Velaryon, aka the Sea Snake, who was the legendary husband of Rhaenys Targaryen during the Dance of the Dragons.

“Bruno Heller, the creator and showrunner of Rome, is writing his pilot script for the Corlys Velaryon series. That one started out as Nine Voyages, but now we’re calling it The Sea Snake, since we wanted to avoid having two shows with numbers in the title,” Martin wrote.

The second series centers around Princess Nymeria, the warrior queen of Rhoynar, who founded the realm of Dorne, and set fire to the 10,000 civilian vessels of her people. Martin says this story is currently going by the title of Ten Thousand Ships, with Amanda Segel set to run the show.

Lastly, perhaps the most exciting project on the horizon is the Dunk and Egg series, telling the tale of Sir Duncan the Tall, a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, whose adventures comprise Martin’s ongoing and acclaimed Dunk and Egg novella series.

“The third of the live-action shows is the Dunk & Egg series, helmed by Steve Conrad. My team and I have had some great sessions with Steve and his team, and we really hit it off,” the author wrote. “He’s determined to do a faithful adaptation of the stories, which is exactly what I want; these characters and stories are very precious to me. The first season will be an adaptation of the first novella, The Hedge Knight. Contrary to what you may have read online, the show will not be called Dunk and Egg, which could be mistaken for a sitcom by viewers unfamiliar with the stories. We’re leaning toward A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms for the series title, though The Hedge Knight has its partisans as well.”

As for the rumored animated shows, Martin says that he’s not allowed to talk about them for the time being, except to say that one of them will be set in Yi Ti, the enigmatic Golden Empire located on the eastern side of Essos.