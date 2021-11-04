Get A Closer Look At Eternals’ Kingo In New Video

Ahead of Eternals being released to theaters here in just a couple of days, the Marvel Entertainment Twitter is keeping with its tradition from the last couple of weeks of its “Marvel 101” sneak peek video clip series, giving us an extended breakdown and lore of various characters from the film.

The latest is Kingo, played by Kumail Nanjiani, who is a boisterous character enamored with the idea of his own fame. Take a look at the clip below.

The performer. Learn about Kingo and his fellow Eternals in this #Marvel101.



Experience Marvel Studios' #Eternals in theaters on November 5th!

As one of 10 immortal heroes created by the god-like and planet-sized Celestials 7,000 years ago, Kingo is an Eternal sworn to protect Earth’s inhabitants from the evil Deviants and nudge civilization’s development in the right direction along the way.

Kingo has taken the most advantage of his centuries-long time on Earth, becoming a Bollywood star and using his past inspiration as inspiration for his films, the post explained. In terms of his super abilities, that amounts to being able to emit cosmic energy explosions and projectiles from his hands.

In the film, though the group of heroes disbanded long ago, they must reunite once again when the evil presence of the Deviants returns, for one final mission. In an ultimate test of morals, Kingo is faced to eschew his life of wealth and celebrity to save humankind once again.

It will be interesting to see how the film turns out, as it famously has the unenviable honor of being the only Marvel Cinematic Universe film with a “rotten” score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. However, director Chloé Zhao is reportedly taking a much different approach to the franchise that has seemed to click with many audience members that have viewed it so far.

Eternals comes to wide release on Friday, Nov. 5.