Get up close and personal with the Joker and Harley Quinn as filming wraps on ‘Joker 2’

Todd Phillips has announced that filming for the upcoming Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, has wrapped. And to celebrate, the director shared new images featuring DC’s iconic villainous couple.

The announcement was made on Phillips’ Instagram page, where he thanked everyone involved during the film’s filming stages, especially Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix for their incredible performances. He also stated that the film will now enter the editing stage and looks forward to putting the film together with the editors. Alongside the post were two new images. One was Lady Gaga staring, possibly at a mirror. The second is Phoenix in his Joker persona, clown makeup, and all.

“That’s a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together.

Throughout the film’s production, images and videos for the upcoming movie were shared across social media, hinting at the possible events of the film. One video showed the burning of Arkham Asylum. Meanwhile, it was hinted that Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn will receive her own staircase moment.

Fortunately, it seems Phillips’ Joker films won’t be affected by the DCU’s pending reboot. James Gunn announced that Philipp’s projects will be part of “DC Elseworlds,” a different branch of DC films that aren’t part of the main story. So don’t expect Arthur Fleck and Lady Gaga to meet the main DCU heroes anytime soon.

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to come out in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.