‘Ghost Rider 2’ director wants to see him lay the Avengers to waste

Marvel Studios have held the rights to Ghost Rider since 2013, but it’s only in the last couple of years that rumors regarding the iconic antihero’s inevitable reboot have started to gather any sort of steam.

Oscar Issac’s miniseries Moon Knight, Michael Giacchino’s Halloween special inspired by Werewolf by Night, and Mahershala Ali’s Blade reboot are poised to kick open the doors to the supernatural side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the incoming Marc Spector already admitting he’d rather be a Midnight Son than an Avenger.

Nicolas Cage has tried to quash speculation about a potential multiversal return, while Norman Reedus is happy to shout from the rooftops that he’d love to play the role, but as of yet we don’t have a clue if Kevin Feige has any plans for Ghost Rider.

One person who knows a thing or two about bringing the cult favorite to the big screen is Mark Neveldine, co-director of Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. Sure, Cage’s sequel was panned by critics and killed any plans for continuing the solo series, but the filmmaker revealed to ComicBookMovie that he’d still love to see Johnny Blaze turn his ire towards the Avengers.

“Johnny Blaze will continue to grow his legend. I kind of wish we could have made the rated R version of that movie, but it was one of the greatest times in my life. My first child was born in Romania, and working with Nic Cage was better than you can imagine. Ghost Rider should blaze through the Avengers and lay them to waste.”

For the time being, Ghost Rider’s MCU status lies exclusively in the realm of rumor and hearsay, but recent events are surely indicating that the long-term plan will involve the flame-headed motorcycle enthusiast’s eventual return in some form.