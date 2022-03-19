Oscar Isaac says he’d rather see Moon Knight as a Midnight Son than an Avenger

For years, we’ve been hearing unfounded and uncorroborated rumors claiming that a Midnight Sons movie was in active development for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while there still isn’t any concrete proof that such a project has even been talked about, recent developments have made it a lot more likely than ever before.

In less than two weeks, Oscar Isaac will make his debut as Moon Knight in the hotly-anticipated Disney Plus series, while Mahershala Ali’s Blade has already made his first appearance via an offscreen cameo in Eternals‘ second post-credits scene, with the Daywalker’s feature-length reboot set to begin this summer.

Doctor Strange has been a regular part of the lineup in the past, with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Multiverse of Madness hitting theaters at the beginning of May, and that’s without even mentioning Michael Giacchino’s upcoming streaming special based on Werewolf by Night.

There are already plenty of pieces on the board, then, and in an interview with ScreenGeek, Isaac admitted that he’s rather see Moon Knight buddy up with the Midnight Sons than the Avengers.

“The truth, for me, more than the Avengers, is the Midnight Sons. Imagine, with Punisher, Ghost Rider, Daredevil… I think that would be a very interesting group.“

The MCU has been fond of a crossover or two during its fourteen-year existence, and with more and more supernatural elements creeping into the mythology across Phase Four, the chances of the Midnight Sons coming together is beginning to look like a case of when, not if.