Ghost Rider Director Would Love To Tackle A Guardians Of The Galaxy Movie

In the early 2000s, it was looking like Mark Steven Johnson was set to become one of Hollywood’s go-to guys for helming blockbuster comic book adaptations, after the filmmaker delivered Ben Affleck’s Daredevil and Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider within the space of four years.

They were both reasonably big hits at the box office, although it would be fair to say that critics weren’t left particularly enthused. The latter did at least manage to get a sequel, albeit without Johnson behind the camera, but Ghost Rider marked the final time Johnson took the reins on a big budget studio project.

Since then he’s largely returned to his roots in comedy, but in a new interview with ComicBook, the 56 year-old admitted that he’d love to return to the Marvel sandbox to have a crack at something like a Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

“If I did another Marvel movie it would be a comedic one. I just love the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. They are the perfect blend of comedy and action and heart. I would love to make something like that. Most of all I’m just excited to see what Kevin and the gang come up with next. I’m still the same fanboy I was at six years old.”

Naturally, fans would be up in arms were that to happen, but we don’t know what the long term future holds for the MCU’s resident band of intergalactic misfits. James Gunn definitely won’t be sticking around past Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but that doesn’t mean the studio won’t carry on the series with another director, especially when the ensemble boasts some big names that could continue to play major roles in the mythology well past the threequel’s May 2023 release.