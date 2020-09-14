All it took was the news that Keanu Reeves was reportedly circling the role, and Ghost Rider instantly became one of the most hotly-anticipated projects in development at Marvel Studios. The cult favorite character had already been the subject of two movies starring Nicolas Cage, but generally negative reviews and tepid box office numbers had rendered the franchise obsolete, with Marvel showing little interest in a reboot despite getting the rights back in 2013.

Of course, the Robbie Reyes version of Ghost Rider did show up and play a major role in the fourth season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and actor Gabriel Luna’s performance was so well received that the Terminator: Dark Fate star was initially set to headline his own spinoff series on Hulu before it was quietly dropped, as Disney reshuffled the plans for how to approach their comic book characters on the small screen.

At this point, fans would no doubt reject the idea of a Ghost Rider reboot if Keanu Reeves wasn’t starring in the lead role, based on how desperately they’ve wanted him to join the MCU for years, a sentiment shared by Kevin Feige as well. However, that hasn’t stopped a new fan poster from Empyre Art surfacing that imagines the previous incarnation of the Spirit of Vengeance joining the next lineup of the Avengers, and you can check it out below.

Ghost Rider Joins The Avengers In New MCU Fan Art

Ghost Rider isn’t exactly a character that plays well with others, and while the MCU has leaned into the mystical and cosmic in recent years, the supernatural is still something that they’ve yet to fully embrace. Rumors have linked Johnny Blaze with debuting in Blade, though, and going on to form the Midnight Sons, and right now, that certainly seems more like the kind of team he’d be interested in joining instead of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.