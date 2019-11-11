Ghostbusters 3’s Official Title Has Reportedly Been Revealed

Back in January, we got the shocking announcement that a new Ghostbusters movie is on its way. Since then, the production has become informally known as Ghostbusters 2020 or Ghostbusters 3. But now that we’re nearing its year of release, the film’s actual title may have finally been revealed.

As per BadTaste.It, the movie will go by the name Ghostbusters: Afterlife. And while this hasn’t been confirmed just yet by Sony, it would certainly be a fitting moniker for the project, considering what we know about the pic so far. For one, it’s a legacy sequel to the original two outings and not a reboot like 2016’s Answer the Call. So, if it’s about life beyond the classic films, then Afterlife would be an appropriately pun-based title.

To cement its place as a legitimate follow-up to 1984’s Ghostbusters and 1989’s Ghostbusters II, Jason Reitman – son of original director Ivan Reitman – is helming the picture, while all five surviving stars of the first films – Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts and Sigourney Weaver – will be back, too. These five previously appeared in the reboot but as different characters. This time around, though, we can presumably look forward to more from Stantz, Venkman, Winston, Janine and Dana.

While it’s nice to have the OG actors on board, Ghostbusters 2020 – or Afterlife – is mostly about handing the baton onto a new generation. The plot is set to focus on a family from a small town – played by Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace – who have a currently unknown connection to the original team. Paul Rudd also features as a seismologist who’s drawn to the town due to mysterious earthquakes that may have a supernatural explanation.

Ghostbusters 3/4/2020/Afterlife, whatever you want to call it, is due to haunt theaters starting on July 10th, 2020.