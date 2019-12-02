In what’s shaping up to be a huge week for trailer releases, the UK’s British Board of Film Classification (h/t TrailerTrack) has just rated a first-look teaser for Ghostbusters 2020.

Said to be titled Afterlife, the Jason Reitman-directed sequel is scheduled for a primetime summer release on July 10th, meaning this trailer will officially jump-start the proton pack hype machine.

According to TrailerTrack, Ghostbusters: Afterlife‘s debut trailer has been timed with the global release of Jumanji: The Next Level – another continuation of a beloved franchise – and with UK screenings of the latter blockbuster scheduled for this coming weekend, Afterlife’s teaser ought to be online any day now. It’s really a question of when, rather than if.

Ghostbusters 3 Set Photos Reveal The Return Of The Ecto-1 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Like we said before, the next seven days will see a flurry of big-name trailer releases, what with No Time To Die and Wonder Woman 1984 – easily two the most-anticipated movies of 2020 – all ready to showcase their wares.

For Ghostbusters: Afterlife, there’s the added pressure of the 31-year time gap separating it from its canonical predecessor, Ghostbusters 2. Whereas Paul Feig’s female-fronted spinoff took the franchise in a different direction, Reitman’s follow-up is all about returning to its roots, what with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts all scheduled to reprise their respective roles. Joining them on this spooktacular adventure are franchise newbies Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard (It: Chapter Two; Stranger Things), Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Bokeem Woodbine.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife sees a global release on July 10th, and with the first trailer imminent, it won’t be long before Ray Parker Jr.’s classic theme is ringing through our ears once more.