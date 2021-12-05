‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ passes $100 million at the box office

Having watched the last attempt at rejuvenating the franchise go up in smoke when Paul Feig’s reboot became one of the most wildly divisive blockbusters of the modern era, Sony will be thrilled to see Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife hitting that sweet spot between the new and nostalgic.

As a hybrid of sequel and reboot, it caters to old and new fans alike, with longtime supporters of the supernatural comedy series approving much more of Afterlife than critics. At the end of the day it’s all about those box office dollars, though, and the good news is that the third canonical entry in the saga has crossed $100 million domestic

That makes Afterlife only the tenth release of 2021 to do so, which just goes to show that the theatrical industry isn’t quite out of the woods yet when you remember that 29 movies to hit the big screen in 2019 reached triple figures. However, with a budget rumored to be around the $75 million mark, the studio will be making a profit when you factor in overseas takings.

Now that Reitman and producing partner Gil Kenan have signed development deals with Sony, it’s surely only a matter of time before a Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel gets an official green light, and the fans have made it abundantly clear that they’re definitely on board.