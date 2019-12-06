The Ghostbusters franchise hasn’t had the easiest time as of late, to put it lightly. For one, Paul Feig’s 2016 reboot was mercilessly bashed by trolls online and ultimately fizzled out at the box office, losing a lot of money for Sony in the process, who’d been banking pretty heavily on its success.

As for Ghostbusters 3, the project had been stuck in development hell for decades until finally, Jason Reitman, son of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II director Ivan, hopped on board to co-write and helm what we now know is called Ghostbusters: Afterlife. And with the first trailer arriving on Monday, we at last have our very first look at the movie thanks to the images in the gallery down below. They don’t reveal a whole lot, but we do get a glimpse of Paul Rudd’s character along with the return of the Ecto-1.

First Ghostbusters: Afterlife Photos Reveal The Return Of The Ecto-1 1 of 5

Of course, we’ll know more about what to expect once that aforementioned preview drops, but in the meantime, there’s certainly a lot of pressure riding on the threequel. After all, this new follow-up is all about going back to the franchise’s roots, what with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts all returning to their respective roles. Joining them will be an impressive line-up of franchise newbies, which includes Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard (It: Chapter Two; Stranger Things), Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim and Bokeem Woodbine.

Do they have what it takes to erase the bad tase of Feig’s effort from our mouths and put the series back on track? We’ll find out when Ghostbusters: Afterlife haunts theaters starting July 10th. And once that first trailer drops on Monday, we’ll be sure to have it for you, so stay tuned.