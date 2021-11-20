‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ proving surprisingly polarizing among fans

While Jason Reitman probably couldn’t make a Ghostbusters movie as divisive as the last one even if he tried, the release of Afterlife has stirred up an interesting and heated debate on the internet.

This is the sequel fans have been waiting for since 1989, one that sees the director following in his father’s footsteps to deliver a worthy supernatural comedy sequel that sets the stage for more installments to follow. Blockbusters made by the fans for the fans are a solid idea in practice, but it’s the execution that often lets them down.

While some sections of the online community are praising Ghostbusters: Afterlife from the rooftops, others aren’t as impressed with the heavy-handed lashings of nostalgia and surprising lack of actual laughs to be found, as you can see from the reactions below.

#GhostbustersAfterlife is a movie worth your time and money, it's not a comedy but the properly fleshed out characters, emotional depth & nostalgic moments make it an awesome watch. @MckennaGraceful has once again proved that why she's the most sought after young actress. — Ajay Chowdhury (@gibberishsinger) November 20, 2021

It’s one of those movies that critics don’t understand but is a damn fine funny awesome movie. Almost like a old Spielberg film which itself is awesome!!! #GhostbustersAfterlife 👍🏼 can’t believe @paulfeig crap movie got better reviews from critics when ppl hated it — AnthonyF (@AntonioFerdi88) November 20, 2021

Just saw #GhostbustersAfterlife and it was AWESOME!! LOOOVED the story, cameos & characters. Felt like a love letter to GB fans and tribute to Harold Ramis. — Antoine M. Dillard, MFA (@IndyFilmAntoine) November 20, 2021

Ok Ghostbusters Afterlife is out today. ITS A FUCKING TURD! I saw it earlier this week. It sucks. — The King of Creamed Corn Casserole (@sweatpantsjoe) November 19, 2021

Here's my unpopular opinion regarding #GhostbustersAfterlife:



They dropped all the really good stuff at the end so you'll give the movie a pass overall. It's a fine enough movie but it's not this wonderful thing everyone is making it out to be.



Reality setting in is gonna suck. pic.twitter.com/sl59JQjhDo — Namons The Unvaxxed Heathen (@DefinitelyFail) November 19, 2021

I saw GhostBusters Afterlife tonight. It was pretty meh. It rehashed the plot of the first movie even more than The Force Awakens did. The movie dragged a bit in the 2nd act.#Ghostbusters #GhostbustersAfterlife — 🌹 Jimdotbeep 🌹 (@Jimdotbeep) November 20, 2021

I found #GhostbustersAfterlife aggressively mediocre. Filled with unearned moments, a slog of a 1st act, uneven pacing in the rest, and cheap fan service that was too easily telegraphed and left me wanting. Another meh entry in a franchise I can't seem to connect with. C Grade pic.twitter.com/Kw1IngnaLT — Luis A. Mendez 🇵🇷📽️🎞️🍿 (@MendezMovieRPT) November 19, 2021

@dan_aykroyd LOVED Ghostbusters Afterlife!! It was a beautiful love letter to Harold🥲The story is amazing! Brilliantly done! A new classic💚👻🚫 Congratulations on all the work y'all have put into creating such a genius franchise of cinema. #GhostbustersAfterlife #Ghostbusters — Shira_marie (@socalhunni) November 20, 2021

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was fantastic. Most fun I've had at the movies in a while. — Roger T Pipe (@RogerTPipe) November 20, 2021

God Ghostbusters Afterlife was bloody awful. Just a dumb kid movie thats only redeeming feature is the final 5 minates with the original guys. Just seems like there thrown in to serve the fans thou. And Egons Ghost ☹️☹️☹️

Starts well setting up the story in the 1st 5 minates — Donald (@ElDonoSuspendo) November 19, 2021

The first Ghostbusters is one of my go to comfort movies. Hell even the sequel makes me smile. This new one? Terrible. #GhostbustersAfterlife is offensively bad. The sentimentality seems cheap and below the belt. Hated this movie. — TheCatManDude (@TheCatManDude) November 20, 2021

If you really want to start a Twitter argument in one sentence or less, tell somebody that you firmly believe Paul Feig’s reboot is better than Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and see what happens. The latter’s Rotten Tomatoes score is lagging behind the former’s, so we know which one the critics favor, but it’s nonetheless curious to see that social media isn’t unanimous when it comes to praising a project that’s been 32 years in the making, one that was specifically designed to send them home happy.