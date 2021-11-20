‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ proving surprisingly polarizing among fans
While Jason Reitman probably couldn’t make a Ghostbusters movie as divisive as the last one even if he tried, the release of Afterlife has stirred up an interesting and heated debate on the internet.
This is the sequel fans have been waiting for since 1989, one that sees the director following in his father’s footsteps to deliver a worthy supernatural comedy sequel that sets the stage for more installments to follow. Blockbusters made by the fans for the fans are a solid idea in practice, but it’s the execution that often lets them down.
While some sections of the online community are praising Ghostbusters: Afterlife from the rooftops, others aren’t as impressed with the heavy-handed lashings of nostalgia and surprising lack of actual laughs to be found, as you can see from the reactions below.
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
If you really want to start a Twitter argument in one sentence or less, tell somebody that you firmly believe Paul Feig’s reboot is better than Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and see what happens. The latter’s Rotten Tomatoes score is lagging behind the former’s, so we know which one the critics favor, but it’s nonetheless curious to see that social media isn’t unanimous when it comes to praising a project that’s been 32 years in the making, one that was specifically designed to send them home happy.