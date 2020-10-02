Ghostbusters Star Rick Moranis Randomly Attacked In New York City Yesterday

According to multiple outlets, legendary comic actor Rick Moranis was attacked in New York City yesterday.

The beloved star of films like Spaceballs, Ghostbusters, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and more was apparently out on a walk on West 70th St. in the Upper West Side, close to his home, when a man randomly approached him and punched him in the head. No motive for the attack has been revealed, but the actor suffered multiple injuries and went to the hospital to be treated. However, it’s said that he’s now doing fine and is back on his feet.

Police are still looking for the person responsible and are offering a $2500 reward for anyone who has information on the incident. Hopefully, then, someone will come forward soon and the man who did this will be brought to justice.

Unfortunately, Moranis hasn’t done a whole lot of acting lately, more or less retiring from the industry in the mid-1990s after his wife passed away from cancer. He has, however, begun to get back into the swing of things lately, unexpectedly showing up in an ad for Ryan Reynolds’ gin company of all places, while there are also reports that he’ll have a role in Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel Shrunk.

Whether this will all lead to a full-blown return to acting or not remains to be seen. But either way, it’s nice to see Rick Moranis beginning to dip his toes back into Hollywood again and we’re hopeful that he’ll make a speedy recovery from this surprising and random attack.

If you’ve got any information to share that you think might help the police, be sure to do so by following the instructions in this tweet.