Ghostbusters 3 Title Finally Confirmed Ahead Of First Trailer

We’ve heard for a while now that the upcoming Ghostbusters reboot was going to be called Ghostbusters: Afterlife. That was according to an Italian website and while Sony has yet to officially announce anything, it seems as if the outlet was right all along.

The title of the new film has been confirmed this week by the BBFC (British Board of Film Classification), but sadly, we don’t know much about what the story will entail just yet. Only that it’ll go by the moniker Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The BBFC have also added that the first trailer will be due out soon, which is said to clock in at just under two and a half minutes. And while we don’t have an exact date for it at the moment, current speculation points to next week for when it’ll land.

Ghostbusters 3 Set Photos Reveal The Return Of The Ecto-1 1 of 5

Of course, the one thing that everyone will be looking forward to seeing from the upcoming preview is the original cast, with the film confirmed to feature appearances from the likes of Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson and Dan Aykroyd, among others, who’ll be reprising their roles from the first two movies. We should also expect glimpses at the new cast members, too, which will include Ant-Man himself, Mr. Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Carrie Coon (Gone Girl) and McKenna Grace (Captain Marvel and Annabelle Comes Home).

Despite the 2016 reboot being quite controversial with its all-female cast, fans of the franchise will no doubt be keen to see how director Jason Reitman handles this new incarnation, especially with the original cast members on board. With any luck, it’ll turn out to be a much more pleasing experience than what Paul Feig brought us several years ago and as soon as the first trailer for Ghosbtusters: Afterlife creeps online, we’ll be sure to let you know.