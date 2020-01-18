Godzilla Vs. Kong Director Says The Film’s In The Home Stretch Now

Production on Godzilla Vs. Kong has been rocky, to say the least. The blockbuster movie was originally set for a March release, but due to heavy reshoots following poor test screenings, the date was delayed by eight months to November.

But director Adam Wingard still appears to be excited for fans to see the finished product. He took to Instagram to post an update on the movie this week, talking about what lies ahead before audiences finally get to lay eyes on it later this year.

“Working on GvK has been the thrill of a lifetime. We’re on the home stretch of editorial, just a few more months to go! I tend to stay quiet about my projects as I work on them, but I just gotta say I’m so damned excited about this crazy movie!”

You would think there would be a lot of hype for these two iconic monsters appearing on screen together and wreaking havoc, but the momentum appears to have slowed down considerably. Following the success both critically and financially of Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla in 2014, there seemed to be renewed excitement for a dormant franchise. Then came Kong: Skull Island in early 2017 which surprisingly was also met with critical love as well as a decent box office haul.

But if you look at the response to last year’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, is there really that much anticipation and hype for more of these movies? King of the Monsters earned just $385 million worldwide, which is close to $200 million less than the two previous pics mentioned. And how many people even remember the post-credit scene at the end of Kong revealing a connection with Godzilla?

Of course, reshoots on big budget movies is a common practice, so while there still may be some cause for alarm, Godzilla Vs. Kong could end up being a fun ride. And Wingard is certainly saying as much on social media.

A November release for this kind of movie is certainly curious though, but we’ll have to wait and see the first trailer to get a better idea of what Godzilla Vs. Kong will look like. With any luck, it’ll put the franchise back on track after the underwhelming King of the Monsters.