Godzilla Vs. Kong Reportedly Set For Heavy Reshoots After Poor Test Screening

Out of all the cinematic universes that popped up after the MCU proved so successful, Legendary’s MonsterVerse seemed to be one of the more promising ones. Retroactively created after Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla in 2014, Kong: Skull Island being a prequel helped its story put some of the narrative building blocks in place that were needed in order to eventually build-up to Godzilla vs. Kong.

And while neither film was a monster hit, both did fairly well. With a 75% for each on Rotten Tomatoes, and a respectable box office haul in the $500 millions (Skull Island made $566.7 million and Godzilla earned $525 million), it looked like the studio was doing alright with its new cinematic universe. But then came Michael Dougherty’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Though far from a bad movie, it certainly slowed down the MonsterVerse’s momentum thanks to mixed reviews and only $385.9 million at the box office. Which leaves us in an interesting position now as we approach the release of the aforementioned Godzilla vs. Kong. Basically, it has to be a hit or the entire franchise could crumble. So far, buzz hasn’t been tremendously positive, with the project already having been delayed considerably. And now, more bad news has rolled in.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a Scream reboot is in the works, Bill Murray is returning for Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Daniel Radcliffe is being eyed for Marvel’s Moon Knight, all of which have since been confirmed – test screenings for Godzilla vs. Kong haven’t been great. And what’s more is that the project is now expected to head back in front of cameras for what’s said to be “heavy” reshoots beginning in January. It’s unclear what exactly is being reshot, but from what we’re told, the movie still needs a good amount of work.

This, coupled with the aforementioned delay, certainly doesn’t bode well for the blockbuster and could spell disaster. Then again, Godzilla vs. Kong wouldn’t be the first big studio release sent back for significant reshoots only to emerge a winner (see: Rogue One) and besides, we imagine that everyone involved knows how much is riding on the movie and how important it is. So, with any luck, they’ll be able to turn things around and deliver the titanic clash we all want to see later next yer.