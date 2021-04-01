Godzilla Vs. Kong Fans Aren’t Happy About Millie Bobby Brown Being In The Movie

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most popular and recognizable young stars on the planet, but she’s only starred in three movies. Two of those take place within the MonsterVerse and the other became one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, so it’s hardly a bad return all things considered, with her Madison Russell bumped up to second billing among the human cast for Godzilla vs. Kong.

It’s smart for the studio to leverage her popularity by giving her a much bigger role in the story, as well as providing the connective tissue to King of the Monsters as the only returning face from the MonsterVerse, with the exception of a brief Kyle Chandler cameo as her father. However, fans have been divided on the subplot that sees her teaming up with Brian Tyree Henry’s conspiracy theorist and Julian Dennison’s hanger-on.

We wrote in our own review that you could eliminate the trio from Godzilla vs. Kong entirely and it wouldn’t change a single thing, but as you can see from the reactions below, there’s a lot of varying opinions on how important the road trip tangent between the mismatched running buddies is in the grand scheme of things.

i enjoyed the fuck out of godzilla vs kong but god damn yall gotta stop forcing millie bobby brown into the script 💀💀💀💀 — Fuckin Hungry (@JareBearG) April 1, 2021

Every time Godzilla vs. Kong cut away from a badass monster fight to show fucking Millie Bobby Brown and her pals pic.twitter.com/x5ADnSsxyl — Rhys Alan Jones (@RhysAlanJones) March 31, 2021

Obviously, the humans are the least important part of Godzilla vs. Kong, and largely only exist to deliver exposition and move things on from one huge action sequence to the next, but Brown’s storyline is the most pointless by far. It feels like a half-baked way to get her into the movie that wasn’t developed beyond the first draft, and clearly there’s a lot of people been left scratching their heads at what impact Madison and her crew actually have on the proceedings.