Godzilla Vs. Kong Spoilers Tease The Final Battle Scene

The monster-verse that Legendary Pictures has been trying to kickstart with Godzilla and other giant monsters at the center has seen mixed results so far. But one installment of the franchise that has Kaiju fans as excited as Avengers: Endgame had comic book lovers is the upcoming Godzilla Vs. Kong.

While some fans are afraid the movie will cheat audiences out of a proper fight between the two titans by having them brawl with each other briefly before teaming up against a new threat, a recent post on Reddit claims that this fear is ill-founded. Take this with a grain of salt, but here’s what was teased:

The final battle between Godzilla and Kong takes place at night in Hong Kong amidst a plethora of neon lights, a battle with Mechagodzilla does indeed take place there as well but Godzilla and Kong’s main battle will be a fair 1 on 1 fight with a clear and definitive winner, it will not be left ambiguous.

So, it seems the filmmakers are committed to telling a story of a battle between Kong and Godzilla where one of the movie monster icons comes out definitively on top, instead of ending the fight in a stalemate to appease fans of both characters. However, from the toys for the movie that were recently revealed, we do know that the pic will also feature other significant titans, including an unknown new titan, possibly created by Monarch itself, and Mechagodzilla.

The mechanical version of Godzilla has already been teased in Godzilla: King of Monsters, of course, where the post-credits scene showed a newspaper headline hinting that Monarch has already experimented with creating organic Kaiju, and has now moved on to creating a mechanical titan to fight other titans. This will presumably serve as the origin for Mechagodzilla.

Having the climactic battle in Godzilla vs. Kong take place at night in Hong Kong will also follow the example set by another popular Kaiju film. In Pacific Rim, the neon night lights of the city were used to great effect to create cool scenes of the battles between the Kaiju and the Jaegers. Not to mention the cultural significance of having Godzilla fight a western monster icon in his home territory of Southeast Asia where the character was originally created.

It all sounds rather exciting, and we’ll see if the blockbuster lives up to the hype when it arrives in theaters on November 20th, 2020.