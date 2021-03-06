Godzilla Vs. Kong Gets A Pair Of Awesome New Posters

In just 25 days, Godzilla vs. Kong will stomp into theaters and onto HBO Max, and it’s shaping up to deliver the sort of epic blockbuster action that audiences have been craving for the last year, since the Coronavirus pandemic rolled in and reduced the release schedule to a barren wasteland, not unlike the decimated cityscapes that the two title monsters will no doubt leave in their wake.

It’ll be interesting to keep an eye on the box office figures, because if the online chatter translates into people’s desire to head to their local multiplex, then the latest installment in the MonsterVerse should realistically score the biggest opening weekend of the COVID-19 era by quite some distance.

Of course, it’s also available to stream from day one on HBO Max, but Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman 1984, The Little Things and Tom & Jerry all managed to top the domestic charts despite launching simultaneously on streaming as well. In any case, the marketing campaign has now entered the final stretch, and a pair of awesome new posters have arrived, which you can check out below.

Godzilla Vs. Kong Gets A Pair Of Epic New Posters 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Fans are clearly buzzing at the prospect of Godzilla vs. Kong, which was recently named March’s most-anticipated movie across all platforms, while the trailer has long since smashed viewership records. It’s all building to a perfect storm of success, or at least as perfect as it gets given the current circumstances, and while the MonsterVerse has yet to firm up any official plans as to what comes next, you can guarantee that fingers are crossed in the boardroom that Adam Wingard’s monster mash delivers so that the studio can continue bringing us the sizeable smackdowns that we’ve come to expect from the shared universe so far.