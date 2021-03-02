3 New Godzilla Vs. Kong Photos Tease The Fight Of The Century

This time last year, releasing a $200 million blockbuster sequel on a Wednesday in March would have been deemed an odd marketing strategy to say the least, but as we all know, times have become very uncertain and unprecedented since then. Godzilla vs. Kong is being unleashed internationally on Friday the 26th, but five days later it crashes onto HBO Max exactly four weeks from tomorrow.

The countdown is well and truly on, then, and there’ve been more than a few twists and turns in getting to this point. The MonsterVerse’s clash of the Titans was subjected to extensive reshoots after a poor test screening, before being shuffled around the calendar multiple times, and when Warner Bros. announced it was debuting exclusively on its new streaming platform, production company Legendary threatened legal action having been blocked from selling the distribution rights to Netflix.

Luckily, the fences have been mended between all parties, and Godzilla vs. Kong responded in kind by handing the studio its most-watched trailer ever, and subsequently the fourth most-liked movie promo in YouTube history. Three new images from the hotly-anticipated showdown have now arrived online to further build the hype, and you can check them out below.

As well as the requisite spectacle that’s implied by the title, director Adam Wingard also looks to have crafted a feast for the eyes, with plenty of impressive visuals on display. Of course, audiences are invested almost solely in the kaiju action, and on that front, Godzilla vs. Kong is set to deliver in spades, with the first fight sequence alone said to run for at least eighteen minutes, as the two title characters won’t be wasting any time in getting down to business.