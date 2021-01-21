We’ve got about 2 months to go now until Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters and HBO Max, and fans are starting to get a bit anxious waiting for the first trailer to arrive. We don’t blame them, either, and considering that this is a $160 million blockbuster sequel with the fate of an entire cinematic universe resting on its shoulders, it’s certainly a bit odd that we haven’t really seen a whole lot from it yet.

That’s especially the case when you remember that HBO Max is unavailable outside of the United States, meaning the next outing in the MonsterVerse needs to perform pretty well at the international box office in order to ensure that the franchise will continue. Throw in those rumors of heavy reshoots following a poor test screening, and it’s easy to see why our first proper look at the film is so highly anticipated.

Thankfully, it’ll arrive pretty soon, as the studio debuted a new Godzilla vs. Kong poster over on Twitter today, which you can see down below, and it came with the caption: TRAILER SUNDAY.

New Godzilla Vs. Kong Poster Reveals Trailer Release Date 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, just a few days to go then until the world can finally lay eyes on the upcoming monster mash, and with any luck, the preview will prove to be more than worth the long – and we do mean long – wait that fans have had to endure to see it. Of course, even if the footage on display is promising, that doesn’t necessarily mean the film itself will be a winner, but we’re curious to finally get a proper glimpse at it either way.

There’s no word yet on when, exactly, on Sunday the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer will drop, but 9AM PST/12PM EST seems like a good bet. Watch this space for more.