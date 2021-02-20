Godzilla Vs. Kong Star Reveals His Pick For The Battle’s Winner

Almost as soon as the first Godzilla vs. Kong trailer hit the internet, fans were already picking sides over who would come out on top. The epic showdown between the two iconic monsters is riding a wave of buzz and momentum towards the simultaneous theatrical and HBO Max release next month, and everyone’s hoping that Adam Wingard’s blockbuster can live up to the hype.

If anything, the real winners are going to be audiences, with Godzilla vs. Kong promising to deliver exactly the sort of scale and spectacle guaranteed by the title. Viewers have been desperate for the return of effects-driven escapism for close to a year now, with only a handful of big budget efforts being released since the Coronavirus pandemic first took hold, and the latest installment in the MonsterVerse looks poised to go down a storm.

In a new interview, Godzilla vs. Kong star Demian Bechir was pressed to pick his choice as to which one of the titular Titans could come out on top, and the Academy Award nominated actor plumped for the ape over the lizard.

“I’m a Kong man, man. I’m a Kong man. To me, King Kong, although they’re both difficult to believe exist, is a lot more like me. I identify with that guy, because he is more like us humans, and he is also very sensitive. He’s raw and fantastic.”

Of course, the most likely outcome is that both of them will make it out of the movie alive given that the MonsterVerse has raked in close to $1.5 billion at the box office across the previous three entries, and Warner Bros. are hardly likely to kill off one of their most lucrative cash cows when there’s still money to be made. That being said, it would be a huge cop-out if a definitive winner wasn’t named, but there’s only a few weeks to go until Godzilla vs. Kong stomps onto the scene and gives us an answer.