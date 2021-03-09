The presence of Mechagodzilla in this month’s Godzilla vs. Kong is all but guaranteed, based on various reports that have been emerging over recent months. From glimpses of the robotic Titan in trailers, to depictions on T-shirts, questions are now turning to just how important a role it’ll be playing in Adam Wingard’s movie. That remains to be seen, but a new preview from Smyths Toys in the UK has given us yet another look at the character.

In the images, available below, we can see how the toy version of the mechanical creature is put together as a 15cm tall action figure with scars and something called a “HEAV: Hollow Earth Anti-Gravity Vehicle” as a projective weapon. While it’s usually a good idea to assume that what makes it into merchandise isn’t necessarily going to be featured in the actual film, the accompanying description for the ad sheds more light on what to expect.

“A robotic Apex predator with unstoppable powers of laser destruction, MechaGodzilla was created in secret to destroy Godzilla and end the reign of monsters.” “Re-enact your favourite scene from the Godzilla Vs Kong movie! This 15cm tall articulated MechaGodzilla action figure features battle scars and wields a HEAV: Hollow Earth Anti-Gravity Vehicle, to use in battle as a projectile weapon!”

New Godzilla Vs. Kong Toy Reveals More Of Mechagodzilla 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The references to Mechagodzilla being built in secret as a way of combating the Titans lines up with what we’ve seen in teaser footage, including what’s likely a control center. Indeed, one fan theory is that Monarch constructed their own Godzilla on Skull Island as a deterrent, and it may be the warmup bout for King Kong before he takes on the real thing. The new photos also seem to confirm that the man-made kaijū is silver with red spikes, a design that was shown in previous leaks.

There’s not too long to go now until we can feast our eyes on Godzilla vs. Kong, which will be appearing in theaters (depending on how many are open) and streaming on HBO Max from March 31st. With only a few weeks left, then, we’d imagine there’ll be further clips and expansions on the excellent posters already released, so be sure to stay tuned.