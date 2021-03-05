Leaked Godzilla Vs. Kong Photo Seemingly Reveals First Look At Mechagodzilla

Fans have been theorizing for a while that Mechagodzilla is in Godzilla Vs. Kong. They’ve turned up convincing proof that certain parts of the trailer show the character, which has been backed up by images from toy fairs that appear to depict the giant robot, though it’s worth remembering that toys often aren’t a great indication as to the plot of a movie.

But it’s looking like Mechagodzilla being in the film is signed, sealed and delivered now. Earlier this week, we saw some new T-shirts from Mexican clothes manufacturer Heredia Clothing that gave us a good look at him while just yesterday, a frame from the movie leaked online that backs this design up, and you can check it out over on Imgur.

Though blurry and indistinct, this is clearly the same creature as depicted on the merchandise, with the giveaway being the glowing red metal dorsal plates. It’s a menacing, brutal and industrial take on the monster, and I can’t wait to see him tearing up the place in the film.

My only concern is that I really hope that the Godzilla we have Kong fighting against throughout the movie isn’t eventually revealed to have been Mechagodzilla all along. While it may make sense in terms of Godzilla acting out of character, it’d be a huge letdown if, by the end of Godzilla vs. Kong, we discovered we’d secretly been watching ‘Mechagodzilla vs. Kong.’

But I’m staying optimistic. After all, director Adam Wingard is insisting that Godzilla vs. Kong will do exactly what it says on the tin. In a recent interview, he said the following:

“This is the decider. You don’t have to debate it anymore. You watch this film. That’s Godzilla, that’s King Kong. They’re beating the shit out of each other, and one wins, and that’s it.”

My thinking is that the first two acts of the movie will see Godzilla and Kong throwing down, with one emerging as the winner. But the celebrations will be curtailed when Mechagodzilla surfaces and the two behemoths put aside their differences to violently disassemble this mechanical monstrosity.

Whether that happens or not, we’ll find out soon enough, as Godzilla vs. Kong will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31st.