Awesome Godzilla Vs. Kong Fan Trailer Teases The Fight Of The Century

All roads have led to this.

Though we’ll have to wait a little longer before Gojira and his MonsterVerse return to the big screen (ETA: November 20th, 2020), the hype and excitement swirling around Godzilla Vs. Kong is electric.

Just last weekend, for instance, the Internet came crashing to a halt when a leaked screenshot from Legendary’s event movie appeared online. In it, the great ape throws a punch at Godzilla, with the two titans standing on what appears to be an aircraft carrier. It’s since been yanked off the Internet, but it didn’t take long before viewers began to realize the sheer enormity of King Kong, who now stands at a similar height to Gojira. Yes, it seems the guardian of Skull Island is very nearly fully grown.

It’s all very exciting, particularly as Godzilla Vs. Kong has been teased for years. And while we have been forced to wait that little bit longer for Adam Wingard’s monster crossover, we now have the next best thing: a fan-made trailer teasing the fight of the century. Nay, the fight of the millennium. And you can check it out up above.

Pretty cool, no? It’s at least enough to keep us ticking over until such time as Warner Bros. and Legendary are ready to showcase the first footage from Godzilla Vs. Kong.

An eight-month delay now places the blockbuster in the late November window, meaning the first teaser may be with us in March-April time before the main event is showcased at San Diego Comic-Con in the summer. The hallowed Hall H has witnessed some truly spectacular reveals in years gone by, but we imagine Legendary’s MonsterVerse crossover will take things to a whole new level.

Godzilla Vs. Kong opens big – like B-I-G – on November 20th, 2020. Don’t miss it.