Godzilla Vs. Kong Writer Teases The Future Of The MonsterVerse

Max Borenstein is the closest thing the MonsterVerse has to a veteran on either side of the camera, with the writer having been involved in either cracking the stories or writing the screenplays for Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong, but so far he’s been non-committal when it comes to his future as part of the blockbuster shared universe.

The most recent installment is one of the very few movies released during the pandemic era that can be called an unqualified success, with Adam Wingard’s monster mash pulling in close to $470 million at the box office to go down as the second highest-grossing Hollywood film released since the beginning of 2020 behind only Fast & Furious 9.

Shortly after Godzilla vs. Kong stomped onto the scene, it was revealed that Wingard was in talks to helm the next chapter in the series, adding another high profile project to his plate on top of a Face/Off sequel and ThunderCats, with early rumors claiming it could be a retelling of Son of Kong. That hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, but in a new interview Borenstein coyly teased the future of the MonsterVerse, although he stopped short of offering any specifics.

“I’ve heard some exciting things that are happening that I can’t divulge. They have a great handle on things there and I certainly have thoughts and am always excited when I get involved in them. I think it’s in good hands and with the success of Godzilla vs Kong, there will be some new, interesting installments coming. Without being able to say any of that officially, you can look at the fact that that film performed and people really responded to it. I think it was really wonderful timing for people to have that towards the end of that surge in the pandemic, people really felt eager to see something that was fun and joyful in the cinema and it was really exciting to have our movie be that movie.”

Borenstein admitted not too long ago that he’d love to see a MonsterVerse epic with barely any humans at all, a sentiment previously shared by Wingard, so that’s definitely one possible direction the franchise could be heading. Godzilla vs. Kong could have easily drawn a line under the entire operation, and it may well have done had it under-performed in a similar vein to King of the Monsters, but the kaiju appear to be in rude health.