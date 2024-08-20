Image Credit: Disney
Pictures via Warner bros and courtesy Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images
‘Goodfellas’ inspiration Jimmy Conway’s cause of death, confirmed

Who even was Jimmy Conway in real life?
Francisca Santos
Francisca Santos
Published: Aug 20, 2024 09:43 am

After 62 years of Martin Scorsese’s films, we’ve become accustomed to the director’s unique gimmicks and quirks — especially his penchant for bringing real crime stories to the screen. One of the most infamous cases that Scorsese adapted for the silver screen was that of Jimmy Conway, also known as James Burke.

That’s right — Jimmy “The Gent” Conway from Goodfellas isn’t actually called Jimmy Conway. Robert De Niro’s character in the film is inspired by the real-life gangster James Burke, who is believed to have orchestrated the 1978 Lufthansa heist — one of his many crimes. Burke was convicted in 1982 on charges related to his involvement in the 1978–79 Boston College basketball point-shaving scandal, but before he could become eligible for parole, the felon passed away. Here’s how it happened.

How did Jimmy Conway die in real life?

James 'Jimmy the Gent" Burke mugshot on January 31, 1995. (Photo courtesy Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images)
Photo courtesy Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images

The real-life Jimmy Conway, James Burke, passed away from cancer on April 13, 1996, at the age of 64. By that time, Burke had already been convicted of three felonies: extortion, conspiracy, and second-degree murder — though he was believed to have been involved in many more crimes than those for which he was convicted.

In 1985, after being sentenced to an additional 20 years for the 1979 murder of drug dealer Richard Eaton, Burke would have been eligible for parole in 2004. However, after being diagnosed with cancer, the convicted felon passed away at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, New York, while still serving his sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility. In Goodfellas, we don’t see this fitting ending for Conway, but we do see him finally behind bars — which is just as befitting to a crime lord.

