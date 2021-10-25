Gorgeous New Eternals Poster Showcases The Celestials

This gorgeous new Eternals poster features the immortal heroes standing in the shadow of their all-powerful creators, the Celestials. The Marvel debut of Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao is set to dive deeper into the lore of the MCU’s beginnings than ever before, with the titular beings having been on Earth for thousands of years in order to protect it from their age-old enemies, the Deviants.

With a slightly different backstory from the comics, Eternals will follow 10 superpowered aliens from the planet Olympia who were given their abilities by the Celestials. Though they’ve been living amongst humanity for centuries, they were sworn against interfering — even when it came to Thanos’ genocidal antics — unless it involved the Deviants. But when the Deviants escape, they will have to step up and finally protect their adopted homeworld.

“The time has almost come,” Marvel wrote in its caption to the original Instagram post. “Check out the first in a series of artwork inspired by Marvel Studios’ @Eternals. Experience the film only in theaters November 5.” The poster comes from artist @Hiperactivo. Check it out below:

The Celestials have featured in the MCU before, with Eson the Searcher having been glimpsed in Guardians of the Galaxy and then Ego the Living Planet playing a key role in Guardians Vol. 2. But Eternals will offer our best look at the Celestials during the ancient times when they ruled the universe. The one who’ll appear in the film, and is showcased on this poster, is Jack Kirby creation Arishem the Judge.

Starring the likes of Gemma Chan (Sersi), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Angelina Jolie (Thena), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo) and Salma Hayek (Ajak), Eternals is set to open in theaters on November 5th, with tickets on sale now. The first reviews are in and surprisingly they’re not as positive as with most MCU movies. But we’ll be able to judge for ourselves very soon.