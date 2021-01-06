A Great Brie Larson Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

One of Brie Larson’s best movies is trending on Netflix today. According to rankings shared by FlixPatrol, 2015’s Room – not to be confused with Tommy Wiseau’s immortal The Room – is the tenth most-watched film on the streaming giant. It’s not being binged quite as much as more easygoing fare like The Grinch (#9), Mr. Peabody and Sherman (#6) or We Can Be Heroes (#1), but still, a lot of folks are obviously appreciating the emotional drama based on the bestselling novel by Emma Donoghue and directed by Lenny Abrahamson.

Room stars Larson as Joy Newsome, a woman who was abducted seven years ago and lives in a squalid shed with her five-year-old son Jack (Jason Tremblay), who was born in captivity. The film follows Joy’s attempts to keep her boy safe from their captor, Old Nick (Sean Bridger), and shield him from the truth. You see, Jack grows up believing that only the shed AKA “Room” is real and the outside world, which he sees through the TV, is fiction.

While Tremblay supplies an incredibly mature performance, Larson is the star of the picture and she rightly achieved widespread acclaim for her work. Room was nominated for four Academy Awards, with the future Captain Marvel icon even winning Best Actress. Larson was a familiar face before this, of course, from the likes of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, but it was Room that made folks really sit up and take notice of her talents. In fact, it’s possible that without the pic, she wouldn’t have appeared on Marvel’s radar for Carol Danvers.

If you’ve already checked out Room and are in the mood to catch more of Brie Larson’s movies, Netflix thankfully has a wide selection to choose from. For instance, you may want to watch Unicorn Store, the actress’ directorial debut in which she reunites with Marvel co-star Samuel L. Jackson.