A Great Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix Today

Leonardo DiCaprio tends to be pretty picky when it comes to choosing the films he makes, unless of course he gets a phone call from Martin Scorsese, in which case he dives in headfirst. The legendary director first worked with DiCaprio on Gangs of New York, and since then, they’ve established a very fruitful partnership similar to the one we saw between Scorsese and Robert De Niro at their peak.

Indeed, the actor and director have teamed up on such films as The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island and The Wolf of Wall Street, all of which earned widespread critical acclaim and were beloved by audiences. In fact, Shutter Island is the only one that wasn’t up for Best Picture at the Oscars, but it’s still one of the best psychological thrillers to come out of Hollywood in some time and holds up on repeat viewings, even all these years later.

Netflix users seem to agree, too, as after hitting the platform earlier this month, it’s now cracked the Top 10 most-watched movies list. Currently, it sits at #8 on the US chart, and it’ll no doubt move up a few more spots before the week is out.

Leonardo DiCaprio is currently working on his first ever Netflix original as part of Adam McKay’s star-studded Don’t Look Up, but Shutter Island should tide over his fans who can’t wait to see the actor return in some fresh material. Admittedly, it’s not his and Scorsese’s best effort together, but as we said above, it certainly holds up on repeat viewings and its twists and turns will have you hooked throughout.

