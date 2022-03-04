A heroic Marvel actor has seized the opportunity to play a truly despicable villain in a new horror film that is certainly not for the faint of heart.

Fresh is coming to Hulu tomorrow, and will without a doubt get your stomach churning in an astonishing journey of discovery punctuated by stellar performances from the Winter Soldier himself, Sebastian Stan, and Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones.

In this feature-length directorial debut from Mimi Cave, you’ll go from feeling queasy to wetting yourself with laughter while following Noa (Edgar-Jones) try and navigate around the world of online dating before meeting a charismatic but mystifying man named Steve (Stan) who has an interesting taste in women.

Gossip Girl and Marvel Studios alum Stan shows off a new dimension to his acting range, playing a beautifully constructed psychopath. Harkening back to the iconic Hannibal Lecter while maintaining the sympathetic bad-boy façade from his time as Bucky Barnes leaves you strangely enthralled and almost charmed by him. You will be chomping at the bit to see more of his cruel sardonicisms and twisted affectations.

The flick calls to mind such films as Delicatessen and even David Cronenberg’s Videodrome with many layers of weird underneath its seemingly straightforward premise, with promising potential for a cult following. Fresh debuted at Sundance in January, and picked up plaudits from both critics and audiences, sitting at 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

We Got This Covered’s Martin Carr gave it a positive review, comparing it to that of American Psycho and writing “guilty pleasures rarely come more deviant”.

Available to stream from tomorrow on Hulu in the United States, and on Disney Plus and Star Plus in the rest of the world.