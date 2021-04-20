The Old Guard 2 Will Reportedly Confirm That Andy Is [SPOILERS]

Though Netflix has yet to officially come out and say it, everything is pointing to The Old Guard 2 being in the works. The comic book action movie was one of the streaming giant’s biggest originals of 2020, attracting a total of 78 million viewers in its first four weeks on the platform. Not to mention that it was a critical smash, too, sitting at an impressive 80% on Rotten Tomatoes.

As such, it’s no surprise that Netflix plans to get Charlize Theron back for another go around, and it’s likely we’ll get to know Theron’s immortal heroine Andy – AKA Andromache of Scythia – a little better in the sequel. And that’s because as per tipster Daniel Richtman, The Old Guard 2 will apparently confirm that she’s bisexual. The first film already committed to some queer representation through the pairing of Joe (Marwan Kenzari) and Nicky (Luca Marinelli), two of Andy’s team who’d been lovers for centuries, and it appears this is something the filmmakers intend to double down on going forward.

It’s possible that this revelation will have something to do with the fact that Quynh (Veronica Ngo), an old ally of Andy’s, has returned after being incarcerated for an age, as seen in the first movie’s post-credits scene. The pair were established to have had a close relationship centuries ago and it cut Andy up that she could never find her. It would make sense, then, if it was revealed that their connection was a romantic one in the follow-up. There could be heartbreak ahead, though, as Quynh becomes a villain in the original comics.

Remember, The Old Guard 2 is also believed to ramp up the “female power” angle, as well as introduce even more immortals. It might be darker and more violent, too, and if it proves to be just as successful as its predecessor, then we can maybe expect it to expand into an ongoing franchise.

In any case, while we wait for it to get here, Theron will next be seen in another Netflix production – Paul Feig’s YA fantasy flick The School for Good and Evil.