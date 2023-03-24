‘Guardians 3’ looks to be as long as ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ but fans are still saying it’s too short

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 now little more than a single month away, it looks like the much-anticipated threequel’s runtime has finally been outed. According to the first theatrical listings, James Gunn’s Marvel magnum opus will clock in at 2 hours, 29 minutes. Apart from being easily the longest of the Guardians trilogy — super-sizing Vol. 2 by a full 12 minutes — this would also make it one of the longest MCU films. For comparison, that’s exactly as long as Avengers: Infinity War.

And yet, for some content-hungry fans, that’s still not enough. Following the announcement of the movie’s length, one viral tweet predicted that folks will soon start complaining that it’s overlong. In actual fact, though, responses soon piled up arguing that they’d rather Guardians 3 be even lengthier.

I would even want it to be longer idc — emails Isaaac can't send fwd: 💌 (@isaaac_jpeg) March 23, 2023

Given everything this one needs to wrap up, it has a totally valid excuse to be pushing 3 hours.

honestly this movie needs to be super long — peter 🪸 (@ironspidergwen) March 23, 2023

M(&)m-hmm.

Why not add 10 minutes more to give Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a run for its money?

Imo could be an extra 10 minutes more 👀 — ghosite👻🦋 (@ghostievic) March 24, 2023

The Batman has spoken.

“Those are rookie numbers.”

Honestly, Mr. Gunn, can you just add one more minute so it’s a nice even figure?

Nah that's the perfect runtime for the final film of this trilogy + it would be hypocritical of me to complain because I'm super hyped for john wick 4 which is almost 3 hours

Kinda wished there was an extra minute tho because i hate uneven numbers — Bruh (hyped for John wick 4) (@Returnofthebruh) March 23, 2023

Hey, we sat through all of Avatar: The Way of Water, we can manage this.

if I can truck through Avatar 2 in theaters I can do anything, bring it on — ♦️Encore | HQ Rebirth Enjoyer ♦️ (@HarlsBrainrot) March 24, 2023

If this turns out to be accurate, and Guardians 3 is indeed 149 minutes in length, that makes it the joint fourth longest MCU movie released to date, alongside Infinity War and sitting behind Eternals, Wakanda Forever and the 182 minute epic that is Avengers: Endgame. It’s interesting that, while fans may be fully behind Disney’s decision to cut back on Marvel’s annual content, they’re still pushing hard to make every individual production as chunky as possible. Apparently for some, quantity does equal quality.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters this May 5.