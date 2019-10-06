Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Might Kill Off [SPOILERS]

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 isn’t going to be with us anytime soon, but we’ve already heard a lot of exciting things in regards to what writer/director James Gunn’s script for the threequel involves, with recent reports saying that it’s a very emotional tale. That makes sense, too, as Gunn has already told us that this will be the final outing for the titular team.

But does that mean that there could be death on the horizon for one of the beloved antiheroes? It’s unlikely that the whole gang would perish, of course, but could one of them meet their maker by the time the credits roll? It certainly seems probable, as it just wouldn’t be a Guardians movie without at least one heartbreaking death, right?

While nothing’s been confirmed just yet, We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Jonah Hill would be in The Batman, that Marvel was developing a She-Hulk show in April and that an Arrow spinoff was in the works back in March, before The CW confirmed it this month – that Vol. 3 may indeed feature a major death, and it’s one that’ll surely leave audiences in tears.

From what we’ve heard, Gunn is thinking of killing off none other than Rocket. Apparently, there are two options right now, with one being to have him die in a fight with the High Evolutionary or to instead have him just leave the group and go off with his love interest in the film, who’s said to be Lylla. It’s unclear right now which way they’ll go, but there’s definitely a chance that he’ll meet his end in Vol. 3.

In any case, it certainly sounds like the threequel will shine a pretty heavy spotlight on the trash panda. Not only is it expected to reveal Rocket’s creator, the aforementioned High Evolutionary, but as we mentioned above, it’ll see the character finding love in Lylla, an augmented otter also created by the High Evolutionary. Given how much Rocket’s been through in the last few MCU films, he definitely deserves some happiness, but we’ll just have to wait and see if Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lets him ride off into the sunset or has him dying a hero’s death.