The Guardians will return…eventually. Writer/director James Gunn is busy on post-production on DC’s The Suicide Squad,Â but he did just reveal this week that the very beginnings of work onÂ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3Â for Marvel has kicked off. This is good news for those fans who are missing the cosmic heroes, but it’s not like we’re going to be getting any kind of hint at the movie anytime soon, as filming is still a ways away.

In the absence of that, then, this awesome fan poster hits the spot instead. Digital artist Skygrafx shared the epic artwork on his Instagram account and it does a terrific job of aping the colorful and ensemble style of the real GuardiansÂ posters we’ve got in the past. The artist also makes a few guesses at how the film will turn out. Following their fan favorite team-up in theÂ AvengersÂ movies, there’s a widespread expectation that Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will show up inÂ Vol. 3Â for an Asgardians of the Galaxy reunion. And sure enough, the God of Thunder is included here.

Also note that Groot is no longer his teenage self but has graduated to his adult form once again. Though not exactly confirmed at this stage, this would make the most sense for the story, bringing Groot’s arc full circle. Remember, Vin Diesel has intriguingly teased that the threequel will feature “Alpha Groot,” whatever that means. So, maybe we should expect the loveable tree to show off some new powers?

Gamora’s part of the poster as well despite the fact that Thanos’ favorite daughter went missing at the end of Endgame,Â after the younger version from the alternate timeline took off following the battle. Zoe Saldana has played coy in regards to whether she’s inÂ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at all, but it’s pretty much a given that she will be. And presumably the quest to find her will be an important motivation for both lover Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and sister Nebula (Karen Gillan).