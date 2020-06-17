James Gunn might be busy for the next year putting the finishing touches to The Suicide Squad, but after the filmmaker completes his ensemble superhero movie that looks set to play a major part in a shared cinematic universe, he’ll be moving right on to… an ensemble superhero movie that looks set to play a major part in a shared cinematic universe.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 doesn’t even have an official release date yet given both Gunn’s involvement with the DCEU and the delays that came from Disney’s initial decision to fire him from the project, before ultimately relenting in the face of huge backlash from both fans and the franchise’s cast. However, that hasn’t stopped speculation running rampant about what the titular team’s next cosmic adventure could deliver.

Vol. 3 is set to bring Gunn’s time as the steward of the Guardians to a close, and as a result, there’s huge pressure on the threequel to give us a satisfying conclusion to the trilogy-closing chapter. That being said, we’ve heard the current draft of the script features a scene that could see the director planting the seeds for the future of the MCU, even if he isn’t planning to be involved himself.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Gallery 1 of 41

Click to skip















































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources who told us Han would return in Fast & Furious 9 and Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow – Vol. 3 features a scene set in the past that takes place on the planet of Klyntar. Of course, comic book fans will recognize this as the home of the symbiotes.

Apparently, during one of Star-Lord’s missions to Klyntar, the Venom symbiote will appear in a brief cameo that acts as both fan service and a tease of further cross-pollination between the MCU and the SPUoMC. Details on what exactly the scene will entail remain unclear, but as well as fitting into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s cosmic remit, this cameo could also serve as a taste of things to come should Sony and Marvel agree to further character-sharing deals that could see Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock follow Tom Holland’s widely-expected lead and pop up in both shared universes.