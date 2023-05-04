‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star Karen Gillan shares the time she attended a therapy session in Nebula makeup

They say that when you start therapy it is a commitment, and actor Karen Gillan appears to be taking that commitment very seriously. The Guardians of the Galaxy star posted a picture of her attending a session in pretty much full Nebula make-up, so we have to give props to her therapist if he was able to take this session seriously.

The actress shared a screenshot of her online couples therapy session with her husband, Nick Kocher. The pair married in May of last year in a private ceremony in the actress’s native Scotland. Now, we cannot speculate why exactly they are in couples therapy (that’s between them), though if Gillan is willing to joke about it we can perhaps assume it is simply a way of communicating while going through the trying ordeal of being separated thanks to filming schedules.

In honour of Guardians of the Galaxy in theaters Friday, here’s a screenshot of the time I forgot I had scheduled a COUPLES THERAPY session on a day we were shooting. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/AdMdkJo2tf — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) May 3, 2023

Gillan is so committed to a healthy relationship with her husband that she even made the time for a session while on set, still bald and covered in blue paint. We can only hope that while she still looks like Nebula, she got out of character enough to make the most of the session; we don’t envision Nebula to be very good at opening up and being vulnerable.

We have to say, it is a very strange sight, with Gillan’s regular human lips showing through the blue paint we cannot see how either her husband or her therapist could have taken the session seriously without bursting into laughter. Kudos to Gillan for being so open about being in couples therapy, a field that is still very much stigmatized and underutilized.

We look forward to seeing her fully blue in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters on May 5.